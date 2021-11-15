Live: 'We're In Crisis Situation,' Says Supreme Court Delhi Air Pollution

New Delhi:
The Delhi government has told the Supreme Court that it is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to fight air pollution, but adds that it will have only a limited impact.
A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the ''very poor'' category while the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said his government will submit a lockdown proposal to the Supreme Court on Monday to reduce pollution further.
The national capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 330 on Sunday as against 437 the previous day as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab dropped significantly. The AQI was and 471 on Friday, the worst this season so far.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Delhi Air Pollution:
- "The Delhi government is ready to take steps like complete lock down to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lock down would have limited impact on the air quality regime," says the affidavit.
