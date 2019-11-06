Delhi Air Pollution: Clean Delhi? Supreme Court Ranks City Below Faridabad

Delhi has been engulfed in a deadly haze for days now. (PTI)

Delhi is worse than Faridabad in terms of cleanliness, the Supreme Court said today, and questioned how the World Bank Funds are spent by the administration. The Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev, was vehemently admonished by the top court, which was hearing a petition from the pollution-control body Environment Pollution Control Authority or EPCA.

"We want Clean Delhi. It is worse than Faridabad. See the colonies. There are virtually no roads. Roads are repaired on paper. Go to any posh colony. What's the condition? You have so much funds from World Bank. What is being done?" questioned the two-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

The court had roasted the top officials from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who had to account for the thick smog that's sweeping over north India. Much of it is from the agricultural fields, where farmers have been burning stubble in absence of machines to dispose of it.

The court held the Delhi administration responsible for its contribution to the smog choking the city - unimpeded construction activities, garbage burning and vehicular emissions.

Accusing the officials of failing to plan ahead or take action and blaming it all on farmers, the court said, "The time has come to punish officers".

"You are not able to prevent construction or garbage burning. Then why are you in the chair? It is the capital. Where is your money being spent? People are not responsible. You are responsible. It is your failure. This is capital city. Why is this happening?" the court said.

The Chief Secretary has promised to take action regarding the 13 pollution hotspots of the city.

"We hope and trust statement made by the CS Delhi... We authorise the monitoring committee to see whether the Supreme Court's orders are obeyed," the court said.

