Delhi AAP Minister Who Resigned Over Conversion Row, Summoned By Cops

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned on Sunday after BJP protests over his presence at a religious conversion event, has been summoned for questioning by the police, sources have said. He will have to visit the police station tomorrow.

The BJP has called Mr Gautam's presence at the event – organised in Delhi – religiously divisive.

The event was seen as anti-Hindu. The minister was apparently heard taking an oath with many others, saying, "I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them".

Mr Gautam has said it was a social, religious event. The people converting to Buddhism were taking the customary 22 pledges given by BR Ambedkar. "These are repeated in these events organized every year since 1956," he said.

With the event threatening to turn into a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Gujarat elections, he also underscored the event had nothing to do with politics and he was attending it in a personal capacity.

Asked if he was asked to resign by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said the AAP chief "did not even know about the event".

With AAP emerging as the main contender against the BJP in Gujarat, posters came up in Vadodara slamming Mr Kejriwal. AAP had to remove the posters.

After his resignation yesterday, Mr Gautam tweeted: "Today is the manifestation day of Maharishi Valmiki ji and on the other hand it is also the death anniversary of Manyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb. In such a coincidence, today I have been freed from many shackles and today I have been born again. Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions."