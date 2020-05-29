1 Shot Dead, Another Injured By 2 Men Over Personal Enmity In Delhi: Cops

A pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the spot, police said (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was killed and another person injured after they were allegedly shot by two men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Jafarabad area, police said on Friday.

The man, who dies, has been identified as Rashid Mirza, a resident of Brahampuri, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when two men fired at Rashid and fled the spot, police said.

Later, the two men again targeted another person in a nearby area and shot him, following which he received injuries on his shoulder, a senior police officer said.

A beat police officer who was nearby rushed to the spot and caught one of the accused, identified as Bharat, while his accomplice managed to escape, the officer said.

Both the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Rashid, who was shot in the head, was declared brought dead. The other victim is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable, he said.

During the investigation, the other accused was identified as Saif. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case has been registered. One of the accused named Bharat was immediately arrested while efforts are on to nab his accomplice, he added.

A pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the spot, he added.

