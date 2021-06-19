1.67 Lakh Fresh Covishied Doses Arrive In Delhi For 18-44 Age Group

Delhi's stock of the Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group has received a significant boost with the arrival of additional 1,67,320 doses on Friday. According to the government, the city now has enough doses to vaccinate the group for the next two weeks.

However, Delhi's stock of Covaxin - the anti-Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech - can dwindle if not replenished soon. The government says it can vaccinate the age group with Covaxin for just two days.

AAP MLA Atishi said Delhi now has 2,58,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin for the 18-44 age group.

"We have seen that the speed of the vaccination drive goes up with the availability of vaccines for the 18-44 age group and goes down as soon as they are on the verge of running out of stock. Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 1,67,000 Covishield doses for the age group," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

She said for those aged above 45, Delhi has 7,65,000 Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin doses.

The vaccination drive had stalled at many centres last month due to a severe shortage of vaccine doses. Thousands were struggling to get their second dose of Covaxin. However, the vaccine situation in the national capital has improved significantly over the last few days.

On Wednesday, Delhi had received over 2.3 lakh doses of the vaccines for the 18-44 group. Of the 2,35,500 doses, 62,160 were of Covaxin and 1,73,340 of Covishield.

The city has vaccinated over 63 lakh people with at least one dose. Over 15 lakh people have been vaccinated completely.

After killing thousands of people over the last few weeks, the more virulent wave of the pandemic has largely receded in the national capital. The city that had been reporting over 25 per cent positivity rate has reported just 0.18 per cent today.

Delhi on Friday reported just 35 fresh cases and seven Covid-linked deaths.

The Delhi government has significantly eased the Covid-induced lockdown it imposed in April.

However, experts have warned that another wave can strike in a few weeks if Covid protocols are ignored.

With inputs from PTI