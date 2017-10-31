US-Based Firm May Bring Flying Taxis To India Soon

A US-based air taxi service provider is planning to come up with unmanned aerial vehicles for business executives in India who face the problem of massive traffic jams in metro cities.Vimana Global Inc, a blockchain-based air taxi service provider, said that it was working on a plan to provide an aerial commuting solution for busy executives in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.Founder and CEO of the Delaware-based company, Evgeni Borisov, said he sees the potential of deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as he prepares to market its prototype in international cities.Noting that India was working on options to manage city traffic in major metros by introducing transportation modes such as seaplanes, boat-taxis and speed-boats, he said that vertical take-off and landing autonomous aerial vehicles (VTOL-AAVs) could also be an option."We have worked out daily aerial commuting solution for busy executives in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai," he said.Mr Borisov has established an office in Singapore recently. He said VIMANA would be holding demonstration flights in Dubai, Singapore, Tokyo, Dallas and Toronto.Mr Borisov also said that a number of parts for the first prototype have been produced in India."We aim to manufacture some parts for the vehicle under the 'Make in India' initiative as it will help us keep the cost of vehicle low and compete with vehicular traffic," he said."Business executives are looking for ways to reduce their time in traffic jams in major cities, and we have a solution in place," he said.VIMANA aims to use blockchain to enable management of its UAVs, while turning UAVs into blockchain nodes and thus creating a ubiquitous blockchain-based air traffic control system across Class Bravo (ground to 2,000 meters) urban airspace around the world.In a blockchain system, transactions made between two parties are recorded chronologically and publicly in an open digital ledger.A team of aerospace engineers, led by Mr Borisov, is currently developing a two and four seater unmanned aerial vehicle.