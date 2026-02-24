This Punjab Village Vows To Refuse Bail For Drug Peddlers

Amid the ongoing crackdown on drugs in Punjab, a powerful example of community-led action has emerged from Khanna in the Ludhiana district. Under the 'Dehati Daura Yojana' launched by Punjab Police, SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia held an open village-level meeting (satth) in Kauri village - where residents collectively resolved not to support bail pleas of anyone caught selling drugs.

The announcement was more than symbolic. In a unanimous decision, the village panchayat passed a formal resolution stating that no recommendation or social backing would be extended to any drug peddler from the village.

Addressing residents, SSP Dr Ahluwalia stressed that the fight against drugs cannot be won by the police alone. "This battle requires active social participation. If villages, panchayats, and youth unite, no drug trafficker can survive for long," she said.

During the interaction, she briefed villagers about the ongoing anti-drug campaigns, including "Yudh Nashian Virudh" and "Operation Prahar". She assured complete confidentiality for anyone providing information about drug trafficking or other criminal activities and encouraged citizens to approach the police without fear.

Kauri village Sarpanch Jagdeep Kaur said the entire village stands united against drug traffickers. "The panchayat has unanimously resolved that no one caught selling drugs will receive any recommendation for bail from the village. We will not allow the future of our children to be destroyed. Our goal is to make the village drug-free in coordination with Khanna Police," she stated.

Senior police officials have been directed to conduct regular village visits and strengthen grassroots dialogue. The initiative aims to rebuild trust between the police and the public while creating a sustainable, community-driven strategy to curb drug abuse at the ground level.

The development sends a strong message across Punjab-that when communities take ownership of the fight, the battle against drugs can gain real momentum.