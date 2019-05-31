Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra Gets 3-Month Extension In Office

Sanjay Mitra has also served as the chief secretary of West Bengal.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra has been given a three-month extension in service, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Sanjay Mitra, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, took over as the defence secretary on May 24, 2017, for a two-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his extension up to August 23, 2019, the order said.

Sanjay Mitra was earlier secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and had also been chief secretary of West Bengal.