Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra Gets 3-Month Extension In Office

Sanjay Mitra, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, took over as the defence secretary on May 24, 2017, for a two-year term.

All India | | Updated: May 31, 2019 23:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra Gets 3-Month Extension In Office

Sanjay Mitra has also served as the chief secretary of West Bengal.


New Delhi: 

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra has been given a three-month extension in service, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Sanjay Mitra, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, took over as the defence secretary on May 24, 2017, for a two-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his extension up to August 23, 2019, the order said.

Sanjay Mitra was earlier secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and had also been chief secretary of West Bengal.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Defence SecretarySanjay Mitra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiCabinet PortfoliosKarambir SinghMamata BanerjeeNavjot SidhuPreferential Trade StatusNorth KoreaLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................