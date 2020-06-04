Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Reports

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus. (representational)

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who had been keeping unwell for a few days, has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine, according to reports. Mr Kumar had tested positive on Tuesday, reports say.

At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine, news agency PTI has reported.

According to reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not attend office in the South Block on Wednesday as part of a precautionary measure.

PTI, quoting official sources, said the defence ministry has carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise. The first floor of the South Block is also being sanitised.

It is unclear if the Defence Secretary was in contact with the service chiefs over the last few days or the Chief of Defence Staff. The offices of the defence minister, the defence secretary, the Army Chief and the Navy Chief are on the first floor of the South Block.