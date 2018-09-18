Military Equipment Worth Rs 9,100 Crore Gets Defence Ministry Nod

The procurement will include two regiments of Aakash missile systems, officials in the Defence Ministry said.

All India | | Updated: September 18, 2018 15:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Military Equipment Worth Rs 9,100 Crore Gets Defence Ministry Nod

Purchase of military equipment will include two regiments of Aakash missile systems

New Delhi: 

The Defence Ministry has given its approval for the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth Rs 9,100 crore, officials said today.

The procurement will include two regiments of Aakash missile systems, they added.

The acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the Defence Ministry's highest decision making body on procurement.

The Defence Acquisition Council also approved the design and development of test equipment for guided weapons systems for T90 tanks.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Defence MinistryMilitary Equipment PurchaseAakash Missile Systems

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Arvind KejriwalHyundai Santro Tamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmBank Of BarodaPriyanka Chopra

................................ Advertisement ................................