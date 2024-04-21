Defence Minister To Visit Siachen Tomorrow, To Interact With Armed Forces

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday visit Siachen and interact with the soldiers deployed at the world's highest battlefield.

Last week, the Indian Army marked the 40th year of its presence on the strategically significant Siachen Glacier.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Under its 'Operation Meghdoot', the Indian Army established its full control over the Siachen Glacier in April, 1984.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region," Mr Singh's office said on 'X'.

The Indian Army strengthened its presence in Siachen over the last few years.

In January last year, Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Army's Corps of Engineers was posted at a frontline post in Siachen Glacier, in the first such operational deployment of a woman Army officer at key battlefield.

"The Indian Army's control over Siachen Glacier has not only been a story of unparalleled valour and determination but also an incredible journey of technological advancements and logistical improvements that transformed it from one of the most formidable terrains into a symbol of indomitable spirit and innovation," an Army official had said last week.

