Defence Minister To Celebrate Diwali With Troops In Arunachal

Ms Sitharaman will be briefed about defence preparedness by the Army in Arunachal. (File)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will celebrate Diwali with troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Dibang Valley district, a defence official said.

The Defence Ministry confirmed her visit in a tweet on Monday night: "Continuing the tradition of celebrating Diwali with the families of our soldiers, Smt @nsitharaman will celebrate Diwali this year at Dinjan (Assam), Andra La-Omkar and Anini (Arunachal Pradesh)."

During her visit, Ms Sitharaman, accompanied by Eastern Army Commander and other senior officials, will be briefed about the defence preparedness and infrastructure improvements by the Army in the region, the official said on Tuesday morning.

"She is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the region and will meet troops in Andra La-Omkar and Anini on Wednesday," he said.

Ms Sitharaman is also slated to meet families of fallen soldiers.