Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tests Positive For Covid

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted this afternoon that he has tested positive for Covid and has isolated himself at home. The senior BJP leader said he had "mild symptoms".

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

Delhi has reported a rising positivity rate (23%) with 22,751 new cases in 24 hours on Sunday.

A massive surge of 1.79 lakh fresh cases was recorded in the country this morning; the daily positivity was reported to be 13.29 per cent. About 10 days ago, the country was registering an average of 10,000-15,000 cases daily.

The rise, it appears, is being driven by the Variant of Concern (VOC) "Omicron" and the continued presence of another VoC "Delta" in large geographies across the country," the Health Ministry said today.