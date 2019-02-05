Defence Minister Meets Families Of Pilots Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Defence Minister pays respect to martyred officer Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, meets his family.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met the families of the two pilots killed in the Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crash in Bengaluru on February 1.

Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol and Siddhartha Negi died after a newly-upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter crashed at the HAL airport.

Ms Sitharaman reached Ghaziabad around 2.30 pm to console the family members of Mr Abrol. Additional District Magistrate (City) Himanshu Gautam said the Defence Minister was at the Mr Abrols' residence at Gandhi Nagar for approximately 20 minutes.

She consoled the parents and the wife of the pilot before heading for New Delhi, the officer said.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister met Squadron Leader Negi's family in Dehradun.

Smt @nsitharaman pays respect to martyred officer Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi and meets his family at Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Shri @tsrawatbjp, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand is also present. pic.twitter.com/PlDvHjekX7 - Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) February 5, 2019

The last rites of Mr Abrol were held with full state honours on Sunday.

A guard of honour was given to the pilot before his last rites.