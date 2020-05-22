'Deeply Saddened By The Loss Of Life': PM Modi On Pakistan Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the families of the passengers of a Pakistan International Airlines flight who died in a crash on Friday.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured," PM Modi tweeted.

A Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore, with 91 passengers and eight crew on board, crashed near the Karachi airport, just a minute before the Airbus A320 plane was to land this afternoon. The number of casualties in the crash has not been confirmed yet.

The PIA flight PK-8303 went down in a densely populated residential area - Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir - just short of the Jinnah International Airport.

In the final moments before the crash, recorded on a flight tracking website, one of the pilots can be heard telling the Air Traffic Controller that they had lost both the engines, before sending the international distress message, "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday".

The crash comes just days after Pakistan began allowing commercial flights to resume after planes were grounded due to the coronavirus lockdown.

25 residents of the area, injured in the crash, have been reportedly taken to hospitals. An emergency has been declared in all major hospitals of Karachi.