Congress Leader Defends Deepika Padukone Over 'Koffee With Karan' Remarks

Congress's Supriya Shrinate has hit out at social media users who have been trolling actor Deepika Padukone for her remarks on open relationship.



Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh featured on the debut episode of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8 where the couple spoke about their relationship and the period when Deepika struggled with anxiety and depression.

Deepika said she wasn't committed to Ranveer and that she was also meeting some other men when they started dating.

"I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," Deepika had said.

Since then, Deepika has been facing a barrage of trolling.

Calling Deepika a "super achiever", Supriya Shrinate praised the actor for talking about her struggle with mental health, and Ranveer Singh for supporting her.

"A young woman, who is a super achiever talks about her struggles with mental health - she actually emboldens many more to deal with this unspoken demon. A young man, no mean achiever either, talks about how he stood by her when she went through the trauma," she said on X - formerly known as Twitter.

A couple sits together on a talk show and talks about their relationship, their marriage, their courtship.



— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 30, 2023

She slammed the trollers for the actor's character assassination. "Instead of applauding their courage to speak about issues that we brush under the carpet as a society - they, especially the woman has become the subject of vicious trolling, character assassination and vulgar memes."

"Why can't people handle reality, why do raw human emotions make them uncomfortable, why does everything have to be candy flossed, why have people become this bitter, so full of hate, so inhumane and so judgemental?," Ms Shrinate argued.

Ms Shrinate has come out in Deepika's support days after Karan Johar addressed the hate towards Deepika. "Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You're filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what's gonna happen will happen to the people you're trolling. If they're gonna meet the success, they will. If they're gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you," Mr Johar said during an Instagram live.