'Deepfakes Must Be Controlled, Need Law For This': Union Minister To NDTV

Ashwini Vaishnaw at the NDTV Indian of the Year Award ceremony

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for making a new law to tackle problems linked to artificial intelligence (AI) such as deep fakes and misinformation.

The Information Technology Minister said using AI has many benefits in several sectors, but the risks and dangers should not be ignored as well.

"AI has lots and lots of benefits, and there are some risks and concerns as well. The whole construct of the internet today has to be seen from that," Mr Vaishnaw said during a brief discussion on AI at the NDTV Indian of the Year Award ceremony.

"The way we are working on AI is one, we need to have very strong opportunities to be created for our youth, for our startups, in the new emerging field. Two, there are many applications of AI. For example, in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, biotech, weather forecasting. We definitely would like to get the benefits of AI in these sectors," said Mr Vaishnaw, who also handles railways, communications, and electronics.

"Three, the harms that can be caused to society, especially using deepfakes and misinformation, that must be controlled. I think we need a new law on this. We are widely consulting with the industry and stakeholders. And right now we are in the election process, so I can't say anything. But immediately after the elections process we must work on a new law," the Union Minister told NDTV.

