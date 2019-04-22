Deepak Talwar's Wife Moves Court Asking To Be Quizzed At Home

Deepak Talwar is accused of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines

Wife of lobbyist Deepak Talwar, accused of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India, approached the Delhi High Court Monday seeking direction to the Enforcement Directorate or ED to quiz her at her residence and not the agency's office.

The plea has been listed for hearing on Tuesday before Justice AK Chawla.

Deepa Talwar said in the plea that she was not named in the complaint lodged by the Enforcement Directorate or the CBI either as an accused or otherwise and that she has never received any notice to join the investigation with the CBI at any point of time.

The plea said the ED issued summons on February 21 and March 4, asking her to join the investigation and to appear in person at Lok Nayak Bhawan.

It said Deepa has replied to the summons through her counsel in which she undertook to join and cooperate with the investigation in accordance with the law.

The plea said she filed an anticipatory bail plea in the trial court which had on April 11 directed that her liberty would be protected and no coercive measures would be initiated by the ED against her in case she joins the investigation within two weeks from the date of issuance of a notice under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

It further said that on April 15, she received summons at her residence, directing her to appear before the respondents at their office on April 22, and on April 20, she returned from abroad with the intent to join the investigation with the ED.

"Despite the petitioner through her replies time and again apprising the ED authorities that as per the law of the land, a lady cannot be called to the office of a law enforcement agency in terms of Section 160 of CrPC, the respondents most unfortunately are adamant and not agreeing to abide by the law," the petition alleged.

Deepa sought court's direction to the ED that she be quizzed at her residence and if needed, her statement be recorded there and not in the police station or agency's office.

Deepak Talwar has been accused of criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the centre is under scanner as well.

Talwar was charged by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.