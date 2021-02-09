Actor-Activist Deep Sidhu, Accused In Red Fort Violence, Arrested

The police had announced a ₹ 1 lakh reward for leads on Deep Sidhu and three other accused.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence at the Red Fort complex in Delhi on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally has been arrested, the police said today.

Deep Sidhu was accused of fueling chaos and clashes when a tractor rally by farmers protesting the centre's three agricultural laws went rogue and protesters broke off the agreed route and schedule, forced their way inside Red Fort, climbed the ramparts and placed a Sikh religious flag.