After Deep Sidhu's Death, Pic With Girlfriend Reena Rai Goes Viral

Reena Rai posted this. (Image courtesy: thisisreenarai)

Highlights Deep Sidhu died in an accident on Tuesday

A photo of Deep along with his girlfriend Reena went viral

The photo was shared by Reena Rai

A Valentine's Day picture of actor Deep Sidhu, who died in an accident last night, and girlfriend Reena Rai has gone viral. The photo was shared by Ms Rai on her Instagram Stories on February 14; a day later, Deep Sidhu's SUV was rammed by a trailer truck on the road from Bhatinda to Delhi, police said. Mr Sidhu, accused of being a key conspirator in violent protests at Red Fort on Republic Day last year, was an actor in Punjabi films. He and Reena Rai co-starred in 2018 film Rang Panjabi - it was the debut film of Ms Rai, who was won the Miss South Asia pageant in 2014.

After Deep Sidhu's death, this final picture of him and Reena Rai taken on Valentine's Day has gone viral:

Screenshot of Reena Rai's Instagram story

Deep Sidhu and Reena Rai feature together in other posts such as this one:

Deep Sidhu was travelling on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway yesterday when his white Mahindra Scorpio was rammed by a trailer truck, killing him. The accident happened at 9.30, police said.

Mr Sidhu was arrested in February 2021 in connection with a tractor rally held by farmers on Republic Day to protest three farm laws that were withdrawn by the Centre later in the year. The rally ended in volent protests at Red Fort' Mr Sidhu was arrested as a key conspirator and was released on bail in April. He was arrested again soon after, getting bail for a second time later that month.

In May last year, he dedicated a gushing post to Reena Rai, writing: "You stood by when the whole world was against, protected me, held my respect, gave me strength, prayed for my cause and freedom but what truly has touched my heart and soul when you paused your life for me, you being there means a lot for me, your love and support is beyond any description, you are beyond my words and i truly feel blessed to have soul like you in my life, I just wanna say I love you."

Deep Sidhu's film credits includeRamta Jogi(2015) andJora 10 Numbaria(2017). He was filming a new project titledDesiwith Reena Rai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)