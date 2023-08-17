Decomposed Body Of Missing Cop Found In Assam's Nagaon

The police has sent the body for post-mortem examination. (Representational)

The decomposed body of an Assam Police personnel, who had gone missing for two days, was found floating in a waterbody inside its battalion complex in Nagaon district, a senior official said.

The dead was identified as Atul Bairagi, and he had been missing since Tuesday, he said.

The police recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for post-mortem examination, the official said.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the unnatural death," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)