Decomposed Body Of IIT Kharagpur Student Recovered From Hostel Room

The semi-decomposed body of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed was recovered from his hostel room on campus today. Death by suicide is suspected. Police are investigating the reason behind the death.

The 23-year-old student from Tinsukia in Assam had moved into the hostel recently, according IIT Kharagpur authorities.

Conveying his condolences, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted today: "Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Ahmed was a third-year student at the Mechanical Engineering Department in IIT Kharagpur. His family has been informed about his death.

Multiple incidents of deaths by suicide have shaken the campuses of India's premier science and technology institute in recent months. Last month, two IIT students were found dead on two separate campuses.

On September 15, an undergraduate student was found dead at IIT Madras in Chennai in a suspected case of suicide. The student, who was pursuing Aerospace Engineering, was in the fourth year of the course. No suicide note was recovered.

On September 17, another student at IIT Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room in yet another suspected case of death by suicide. According to police sources, the student had been identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore, from Kerala. He was studying at the Design Faculty.

In September itself, two suicides were reported in two days from IIT campuses in Hyderabad and Kanpur.

In July this year, a 22-year-old engineer was found dead inside the hockey stadium at IIT Madras. Preliminary investigations revealed he had died by suicide. He was working as a project engineer at IIT Madras and had left a note, stating he was unable to cope with work, said police.