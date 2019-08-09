Decision On Congress Chief Tomorrow, Mukul Wasnik Frontrunner: Sources

A non-Gandhi may be party president for the first time in two decades.

A new Congress president will be chosen when the party's top decision-making body meets tomorrow, sources said on Friday after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi's home. Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the front runner for the post left vacant after Rahul Gandhi quit in May, owning responsibility for the party's national election debacle.

A non-Gandhi may be party president for the first time in two decades as the Congress Working Committee meets tomorrow.

In its 134-year history, India's oldest political party has mostly had a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family in charge.

The Congress Working Committee will formally thank Rahul Gandhi for his role as president, the sources said, indicating that the party had officially given up attempts to persuade the 49-year-old to withdraw his resignation.

Top leaders including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and KV Venugopal were at the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's house. Sources say the leaders decided that there would be no more delay on picking the next Congress president.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.