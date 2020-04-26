Decision On Amarnath Yatra After Review Of COVID-19 Situation: Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor

The decision will be taken after taking stock of the situation, Lt Governor said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday held a meeting with Amarnath Yatra stakeholders on Saturday to discuss various issues concerning the conduct of pilgrimage amid coronavirus outbreak.

The Lieutenant Governor, while interacting with a delegation of Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas, observed that due to the COVID-19 situation, the appropriate decision on organising the yatras (pilgrims) can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation, as per an official release.

"The government will explore all possible means required for the conduct of the yatras. However, all these developments are subject to review, in view of the COVID-19 crisis," Mr Murmu said.

He stated that around 20,000 health care professionals and 30,000 police and para-military personnel are working towards the containment of coronavirus, and their availability is also to be ascertained for the conduct of yatras, the statement said.

Members of the delegation made several suggestions like curtailment of yatra duration, allowing specific age group devotees, preference for online yatra registration, commencement of heli-yatra earlier and delay in on-foot yatra as per the prevailing situation and operationalisation of single route (Pahalgam route), it added.

The LG also urged the delegation to stay in touch with the community kitchen (langar) organisations as well and assured the support in facilitating the necessary arrangements.