Debris Of Pak Missile Fired During Op Sindoor Found In Dal Lake, Defused

The debris of a Pakistani missile, fired into Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, during the Operation Sindoor, has been found. The missile debris found on Sunday, during a regular clean-up drive, was launched during Op Sindoor in May.

Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed to NDTV that the components of the live missile will be deactivated and transported to another location. A component of the missile has been handed over to the Air Force.

If this missile had exploded, it would have caused a major disaster as Dal Lake is a popular tourist attraction in Srinagar.

Earlier in May, days after India launched Operation Sindoor, a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, a missile-like object landed deep inside the Dal Lake.

Loud explosions rocked the city on the morning of May 10. Smoke bellowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed, the officials said.

Operation Sindoor

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, its "measured and proportionate" response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, were killed.

It took just 25 minutes for India to unleash 24 missiles that struck nine terror camps and killed 70 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes, which lasted from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM on May 7, were carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the Air Force under the codename Operation Sindoor.