Debate Erupts As Maharashtra Urges Teachers To Follow Dress Code

Don't wear jeans, choose light-colored clothes, tuck in your shirt - These are some of the guidelines issued to teachers in Maharashtra as a part of the government's initiative at enhancing professionalism in schools. In a resolution, the Maharashtra government asked teachers to be cautious of what they wear as school-going children are impressionable. The guideline adds that teachers dressing inappropriately can have an adverse notice on children.

According to the notice, teachers have been prohibited from wearing jeans, t-shirts, dark-colored clothing, or attire adorned with designs or prints. Instead, female teachers have been advised to opt for traditional attire such as salwar or churidar paired with a kurta and dupatta, or a saree. Teachers have also been asked to wear appropriate accessories like bangles and earrings.

Male teachers will be expected to wear formal attire consisting of a shirt and trousers, with the shirt neatly tucked in.

This comprehensive nine-point guideline applies universally to all schools, irrespective of their public or private status or affiliation with educational boards.

The move has garnered criticism from teachers and educationists, who question the necessity and intent behind such regulations.

"Teachers are already mindful of dressing appropriately, and schools exercise discretion in enforcing dress norms. There seems to be no valid reason for the state to impose a dress code for teachers," a Mumbai-based school teacher told Indian Express.

Opponents argue that dress codes should remain within the purview of individual schools and teachers, as they are better equipped to assess and address their unique contextual requirements.

While the debate continues, the Maharashtra government remains steadfast in its commitment to standardizing professional attire among school teachers, calling it a step toward fostering a conducive learning environment.