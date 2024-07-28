Deaths In Flooded Coaching Basement: What We Know So Far

Spot visuals showed last evening the basement completely flooded.

The death of three students in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in West Delhi has sparked protests by civil service aspirants. Their bodies were recovered by rescuers late in the evening. The three victims, who have been identified as Tania Soni, 25, Shreya Yadav, 25, and Navin Delvin, 28, were preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

Here's what we know so far:

The Tragedy

The deaths occurred in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in old Rajinder Nagar. The basement has a library with a capacity of 150, and at least 20 children were there at the time of the incident.

The basement was flooded after heavy rain on Saturday evening. The wall of a drain in the basement exploded and floodwater started filling the basement faster. The students started evacuating through the only exit that was in the library. While most of them could be rescued, the three victims got stuck.

There are reports that access to the basement was regulated by biometric authentication, which stopped working due to a power cut and trapped the students.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two students - both women - in the evening. The body of another student - a man - was found later into the night.

The victims have been identified and their bodies sent to the hospital for further legal action. While Shreya belonged from Uttar Pradesh, Tania was from Telangana, and Navin was from Ernakulam, Kerala, said the police. The police also requested the students not to gather at the spot since it may hamper the rescue operations.

The Protest

The deaths have sparked a massive protest by students who allege negligence by civic authorities led to the deaths. Paramilitary forces have been called in to keep the situation under control.

"If this is the situation after 30 minutes of rain, who is responsible? No one has come to talk to us or given us any assurance. Who will fix responsibility?" said a protester.

Some other students have alleged that the MCD and the institute's director were the "main culprits".

A criminal case has been filed by the cops and two people have been detained for questioning. Forensic teams have also inspected the basement where the deaths occurred.

The Blame Game

The BJP has hit out at the AAP government over the deaths and said the tragedy could have been avoided.

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, said BJP workers had repeatedly asked local MLA Durgesh Pathak to ensure that the sewers in this area are cleaned and de-silted.

"If that had been done, this tragedy would not have happened...the AAP government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and MLA Durgesh Pathak are responsible for the tragedy and the death," she said.

Responding to the charges, Mr Pathak said the BJP's councillors were in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for 15 years but did not get drains constructed. "This is not the time for politics. The focus now is on saving the students," the MLA said.