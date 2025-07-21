2 Thieves Were Arrested In Delhi. Then Mumbai, Bengaluru Connection Emerged

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested two criminals linked to more than two dozen thefts across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The arrests follow an investigation into a major burglary reported in Old Rajinder Nagar earlier this year.

On May 27, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar filed a complaint reporting the theft of gold, silver, diamond jewelry, and Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 in cash from their residence. An FIR was registered at the Rajinder Nagar Police Station, and later, the case was transferred to the Special Staff, Central District.

The investigation team reviewed multiple CCTV footages and combined manual surveillance with advanced technical tracking methods. On 18 July, acting on a tip-off, the team laid a trap near Shivaji Park, Minto Road, and successfully apprehended both suspects.

Who are the accused

Forty-year-old Akbar alias Firoz alias Babu, a resident of Loni Ghaziabad, was found to be involved in 20 criminal cases across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender on December 21, 2021.

Forty-year-old Ramesh alias Kallu, from Maujpur in Delhi, has a criminal history including 13 cases, ranging from attempt to murder and Arms Act violations. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender on May 9, 2022.

Revelations during interrogation

During interrogation, both accused confessed to the Rajinder Nagar theft and also admitted to a major heist in CR Park, where they reportedly stole 1 kg of gold, 1 kg of silver, and Rs 20 lakh in cash. They further confessed to being involved in more than 16 thefts.

They revealed that the stolen goods were divided in North East Delhi's Seemapuri.

The accused also named an accomplice, Monu alias Abhishek, who is currently on the run.