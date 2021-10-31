13 Killed In Road Accident In Uttarakhand's Dehradun, 2 Rescued

The road accident happened at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district.

At least 13 people died in an accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, today, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar said.

He said that teams have been deployed at the accident site to conduct rescue operations and two have been rescued so far.

Mr Kumar said, "We had received info that the vehicle rolled down a gorge. The teams are on the spot and 13 deaths are confirmed and two have been rescued so far and making postmortem facility available at the spot.

"The chief minister has sent a message that compensation will be given to injured and kin of deceased", he added.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2021

