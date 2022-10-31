Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death Count Climbs To 132, 177 Rescued

The suspension bridge, around 300 km from the state capital - Ahmedabad, collapsed at 6.42 pm on Sunday when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals for the Chhath puja.

A rescue operation was quickly launched with five teams of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF reaching the spot. Later, the army, navy and air force were also pressed into action.

About 19 people have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said, adding that the rescue work is being carried out using boats.

Eyewitnesses say there were several women and children on the nearly 150-year-old bridge when cables supporting it snapped, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.

Videos from the spot showed some people swimming to safety after the bridge snapped. Many were seen clinging on the broken ends of the bridge.

The bridge over the Machchhu river had been shut for seven months for renovation. It was reopened to the public on October 26, the Gujarati New Year.

The renovator of the century-old bridge that collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi city had not taken a fitness certificate from the authorities before reopening it, local municipal body's chief Sandipsinh Zala told NDTV.

"Renovation happened last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter... The government takes responsibility for this tragedy," Brijesh Merja, Gujarat's minister for Labour and Employment, told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said a case has been registered under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and intentional act causing death - against whoever is found responsible. "A five-member high-powered committee has been set up to probe the bridge collapse," Mr Sanghavi said.