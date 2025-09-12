Death Certificate Awaited, Pension On Hold: Bhanwari Devi's Children To Court

It was a case that jolted Rajasthan and dominated the headlines: the disappearance and murder of Bhanwari Devi, an auxillary nurse, in 2011 that unravelled a crime of sex blackmail and videotape.

And while those accused of her murder have been served jail sentences, she is still alive in the Rajasthan medical health department's official records, causing an obstacle in her children getting pension.

After Bhanwari's death and the arrest of her husband, Amarchand, for being part of the conspiracy to murder her, the children had no means to support themselves.

Sahil, her son, was given a job in the medical and health department on compassionate grounds after his mother died in 2012.

But the children have been unable to get access to her pension and other benefits that usually accrue to a family after the death of a government servant.

Without a death certificate, or her service book, which was seized by the CBI that investigated the case, the family had no choice but to ask the court to intervene.

The family petitioned the court, but despite an order from the Jodhpur High Court her pension is yet to be given to her children.

The children have now moved a contempt petition in the high court stating that despite the court orders, their mother's pension is not being given to them.

The court has issued notices to concerned officials and has sought a response.

The petition said that the matter is being delayed under the pretext that there is no death certificate for Bhanwari Devi.

However, the then Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Jodhpur had already issued an order on January 16, 2012, declaring Bhanwari Devi dead and removing her from service.

Moreover, the Health Department had appointed Bhanwari Devi's son, Sahil, to a job on compassionate grounds on February 28, 2012.

