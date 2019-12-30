Deadline To Link PAN With Aadhaar Extended From December 31 To March 2020

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued the Income Tax department

The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended to March 31 next year, the Central Board of Direct Taxation said today. The earlier deadline was December 31. The Income Tax department had in September, too, extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar for the seventh time for the public to link the two identification numbers.

The CBDT, that frames policy for the Income Tax department, issued a notification today.

"The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020," it said.

As per a directive from the Income Tax Department, it is mandatory to connect your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card.

"Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019," the government body said in a public message.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued the Income Tax department. People failing to meet the deadline will no longer be able to file their income tax returns and their PAN will become inoperative.