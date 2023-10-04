'Dead' Manipur Man Returns Home After 4 Days, Had 'Too Much' Alcohol

Satkhothang Kipgen was found alive by Manipur Police

In a miraculous turn of events, a man in Manipur, who was presumed dead amid the raging ethnic violence in the state, returned home alive on Tuesday. Satkhothang Kipgen, 49, a resident of Manipur's Kangpokpi district, had gone missing on September 30.

The media cell of the Kuki Students Organization had then honoured their "fallen hero" who died "in defence of our ancestral land and freedom".

Mr Kipgen, however, was found alive by Manipur Police near the Longjang village in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.

Today (03.10.2023) ,District Police Kangpokpi found Satkhothang Kipgen @ Sathang (Age-49), S/O Kamlun Haokip of Bijang Village, who was missing since 30.09.2023, along National Highway near Lonjang village, Kangpokpi district. — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 3, 2023

He revealed that he had lost his way after drinking "too much" alcohol.

The Committee of Tribal Unity (CoTU) had alleged that Mr Kipgen was abducted by armed men on September 30.

To date, as many as 175 people have been killed, over 1,100 people have been injured, while 32 have gone missing since the conflict unfolded in Manipur on May 3.

Of the total number of fatalities, nine are still unidentified, according to official sources.