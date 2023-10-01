4 Arrested, 2 Detained For Killing Two Manipur Students; Flown To Assam

The two Manipur students went missing in June; they were found murdered later

Four people have been arrested and two have been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the horrific murder case of two students in Manipur in June, whose photo surfaced on social media last week.

The four include two men and two women, apart from the two girls who have been detained in the state capital Imphal.

The police captured the suspects from the hill district Churachandpur, 51 km from Imphal, where ethnic violence began on May 3.