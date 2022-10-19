Days After Escape, Key Accused In Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder Caught

Deepak Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charged in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the main accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, who escaped from custody in Punjab's Mansa district 17 days ago, has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The police had launched a search to catch Tinu, who escaped on the night of October 2 when he was being moved for proceedings in another case.

Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also an accused in the murder of the Punjabi singer.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and sprayed with bullets by six gunmen.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Last week, three people involved in the escape were arrested. The police also seized a black car which they said was used in the escape.

Those arrested were identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora - all residents of Ludhiana. Kuldeep Kohli is a gym owner and a drug dealer, the police said.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said that an ongoing investigation revealed that the three were close associates of Tinu, and they had helped him escape.

Following this, the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police arrested them from Ludhiana.