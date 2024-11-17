Days After Cremation, Gujarat Man Walks Into Prayer Meet In His Memory

43-year-old Brijesh Suthar has been struggling with mental health issues, his family said

Many believe that the dead visit their loved ones during their funeral. The same happened at a remembrance meeting in Gujarat's Mehsana this Thursday. Only, the visitor was alive as he walked into the event he was being mourned in.

Forty-three-year-old Brijesh Suthar went missing from his home in Naroda on October 27. His family looked for him everywhere, but could not locate him. Eventually, they filed a missing complaint with police. On November 10, about two weeks after Mr Suthar's disappearance, a body was found near the Sabarmati bridge. Members of his family were called to identify the body, which had decomposed by then. The body's physique resembled that of Mr Suthar and his relatives presumed it was his.

Media reports said that middle-aged man had been battling mental health problems and stress due to financial investments. The family cremated the body and organised a prayer meet on Friday to remember their departed son. And then, the unthinkable happened. Brijesh walked into the ceremony, leaving his family members and the cops shocked.

"We looked for him everywhere. His phone was switched off. Then police showed us a body, it was swollen, we misidentified it and performed the cremation," said Brijesh's mother. Another relative said he was in depression.

The 43-year-old's reappearance has now created a major complication for police. The big question now is: whose body was cremated? Police are now probing who the body belonged to as Brijesh's family struggles to cope with the bizarre turn of events. It is not yet known where Brijesh was after his disappearance last month.

Inputs by Mahendra Prasad