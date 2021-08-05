Mizoram Regrets 6 Cops' Deaths, Assam Likely To Scrap Travel Advisory

The Mizoram government expressed regret for the first time over the death of six Assam policemen, while the Assam government announced that it will cancel an advisory against travel to Mizoram, the two states said following the first level of talks that were held to de-escalate tensions following last month's border flare-up. Around 45 people, including 10 from Mizoram, were also injured in the clashes that erupted in border areas over an old boundary dispute.

"Assam would revoke the travel advisory not to travel to Mizoram," state minister Atul Bora, who was part of the talks in Mizoram, said.

Assam and Mizoram have agreed to take forward the initiative of centre to remove tension in the border areas and find a lasting solution to the dispute, the two states said in a joint statement that was released following the meeting in Aizawl.

Both the states also agreed that central forces were acting as a neutral force and would man the border areas.

During the talks, it was also decided by both the states not to send their security forces to areas where confrontation and conflict had taken place. "Both Assam and Mizoram have decided not to send forest or police forces for patrolling, area domination, enforcement or any fresh deployment to any area where confrontation and conflict had taken place," the joint statement said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga are hoping to find a solution to the long-pending border dispute between the two northeastern states.

Three districts of Barak Valley in southern Assam -- Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj -- share 165-km-long border with three districts of Mizoram -- Mamit, Kolasib and Aizawl -- where there have been border disputes at five locations. A 500-square-km stretch between Lailapur in Cachar and Vairengte in Kolasib is the most volatile that witnessed two major incidents of violence and sporadic skirmishes since October last year.

The two states have been at odds over the boundary for decades, but July 26's clashes flared up over an alleged construction by Mizoram in the disputed 198-square-mile stretch on the inter-state border -- Lailapur under Dhalai of Cachar district in southern Assam and Vairengte in Kolasib district of northern Mizoram.