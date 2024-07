25th Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM To Carry Out First Blast Of Shinkun La Tunnel Project Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday.

The prime minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

"On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 AM and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes. Work will also commence for the Shinkun… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2024

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, it said.

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

