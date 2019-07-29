Day After UP Rape Survivor's Car Crash, Cops Say "Accident": Live Updates

Unnao: The state police chief said the teen is out of danger and added that preliminary investigations indicate an accident. However, he has said that the police is open to a CBI investigation if the family wants.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 29, 2019 13:43 IST
Day After UP Rape Survivor's Car Crash, Cops Say 'Accident': Live Updates

The teen who accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar of raping her is in hospital following the crash

New Delhi: 

Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017, has been accused by her mother of being involved in yesterday's accident that left the teen seriously injured. The accident left two of her family members dead while the teen and her lawyer are in hospital. The state police chief said the teen is out of danger and added that preliminary investigations indicate an accident. However, he has said that the police is open to a CBI investigation if the family wants.

Several politicians, including Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have reacted to the incident, with the BSP supremo suggesting that the incident was a conspiracy to kill the teen girl.

Here are the reactions to the Unnao accident:


Jul 29, 2019
13:43 (IST)
"We are enquiring all allegations," police said
Jul 29, 2019
13:42 (IST)
"Initial interrogation of the owner has revealed the truck was financed and the owner had not paid money back. He wanted to hide the number from them," the police said, referring to the fact that the number of the truck was wiped out
Jul 29, 2019
13:41 (IST)
The truck was coming from Banda and were on their way to Fatehpur. It collided head on with the teen's car, police said, adding that it was raining heavily
Jul 29, 2019
13:40 (IST)
The UP government is paying for the treatment of the injured, police said in a press conference
Jul 29, 2019
13:24 (IST)
