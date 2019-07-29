Day After UP Rape Survivor's Car Crash, Cops Say 'Accident': Live Updates

The teen who accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar of raping her is in hospital following the crash

Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017, has been accused by her mother of being involved in yesterday's accident that left the teen seriously injured. The accident left two of her family members dead while the teen and her lawyer are in hospital. The state police chief said the teen is out of danger and added that preliminary investigations indicate an accident. However, he has said that the police is open to a CBI investigation if the family wants.

Several politicians, including Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have reacted to the incident, with the BSP supremo suggesting that the incident was a conspiracy to kill the teen girl.