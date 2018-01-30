Day After Murshidabad Bus Accident, Mamata Banerjee Orders Inspection Of Bridge Mamata Banerjee also directed the district authorities to put up speed restrictions on the road.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee stayed in Murshidabad overnight after the bus accident. (File) Baharampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today ordered the inspection of a bridge from which a public transport bus plummeted into the Gogra canal in Murshidabad district, killing at least 41 passengers.



Ms Banerjee also directed the district authorities to put up speed restrictions on the road.



The bus had rammed into the bridge early yesterday and fallen deep into the canal.



The toll in the bus tragedy rose to 42 today. Eight people are believed to have been injured in the accident.



The Chief Minister, who had visited the spot soon after the incident and stayed in the town overnight, said the condition of the bridge had to be examined.



"An inspection of the condition of the bridge must be conducted. And speed-breakers must be installed in and around the area ... That is really needed," she told reporters in Baharampore.



The state government had announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed and Rs 1 lakh for those gravely injured. Others injured would get a compensation amount of Rs 50,000.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today ordered the inspection of a bridge from which a public transport bus plummeted into the Gogra canal in Murshidabad district, killing at least 41 passengers.Ms Banerjee also directed the district authorities to put up speed restrictions on the road.The bus had rammed into the bridge early yesterday and fallen deep into the canal.The toll in the bus tragedy rose to 42 today. Eight people are believed to have been injured in the accident.The Chief Minister, who had visited the spot soon after the incident and stayed in the town overnight, said the condition of the bridge had to be examined. "An inspection of the condition of the bridge must be conducted. And speed-breakers must be installed in and around the area ... That is really needed," she told reporters in Baharampore.The state government had announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed and Rs 1 lakh for those gravely injured. Others injured would get a compensation amount of Rs 50,000.