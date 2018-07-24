26/11 Convict David Headley In ICU After Attack In US Prison: Reports

David Headley was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the Mumbai attack. (File)

David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist jailed in the US over his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike, is fighting for his life after being attacked in prison, according to reports.



Headley was in the ICU after being attacked by other prisoners at a detention centre on July 8. The Pakistani-origin US national, an operative of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 attack in Mumbai in which more than 160 people were killed.



"We are not able to locate information about this individual," the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the incident.Reports said he had suffered serious injuries and was rushed to North Evanston hospital, where he was admitted to the critical care unit.



David Headley - who recced various Indian cities, including Mumbai before the 26/11 attacks - was arrested in 2009. He had deposed before a court in Mumbai through video conferencing from his prison in the US in the 26/11 case during Abu Jundal's trial.



The trial against terror handler Abu Jundal has been on for over a year and the prosecution had last year recorded the statements of Headley, who had carried out recces of the spots in Mumbai that were attacked. Headley had stayed at the Taj Hotel, which was one of the terror targets. He had testified under a plea bargain and had told the court that he had met Jundal too.

(With inputs from PTI)