'Daughter Of Himachal Pradesh': Kangna Ranaut To Get Security In Home State

The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut after conducting a security assessment, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

The development comes a day after Ms Ranaut's father wrote to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister asking him to provide security for his daughter in the light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"Kangna Ranaut is a daughter of our state and her security is of utmost importance for us. After assessing her security threat, we have taken a decision that security would be deployed at her residence in Manali and if needed we are ready to give her security out of state also," Mr Thakur said in a virtual press conference.

Mr Thakur thanked Union Home Ministry for extending security cover to Kangna Ranaut by the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF). He said that a team of CRPF commandos headed by Assistant Commandant along with supporting staff were on way to Manali for the purpose.

Earlier today, sources said that the Central government has approved "Y" level security for Ms Ranaut. Responding to the reports, Ms Ranaut had taken to Twitter expressing gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for extending security to her.

"This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriot's voice. I am thankful to Amit Shah ji. If he wanted, he could've asked me to postpone my visit to Mumbai in view of the circumstances. But he respected the work of a daughter of India," she had tweeted in Hindi.

This comes amid an ongoing war of words between Sanjay Raut and Kangana Ranaut following her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mr Raut, taking a veiled dig at Ms Ranaut earlier today, said that some people with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that the Shiv Sena has insulted women.

Last week, the actress had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

