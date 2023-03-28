New Date To Link Aadhaar And PAN Released. Check Here

PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking: The earlier date to link Aadhaar and PAN was March 31, 2023.

The central government has extended the last date for a taxpayer to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. According to a release by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the date has been extended till June 30, 2023. It said that notification in this regard is being issued separately. Linking PAN with Aadhaar is important to help curb tax evasion. If a taxpayer fails to link the two documents, his/her PAN card will become inoperative. The taxpayer will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote his PAN in such cases.

Also Read | Aadhaar-PAN Linking: These Individuals Are Exempt From This Mandate

The CBDT also mentioned the penal action a taxpayer will have to face from July 1 in case his/her Aadhaar and PAN are not linked. These include:

No tax refund to be allowed against such PAN cards

If the taxpayer links the two documents after filing the return, the Income Tax department will not pay interest on refund for the period during which the two documents were not linked

Both tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be deducted/collected at higher rate in such cases

A taxpayer can make his/her PAN card operative again within 30 days after payment of late fees of Rs 1,000.

In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN & Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/EE9VEamJKh — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 28, 2023

How to check Aadhar-PAN Card link status online?

A taxpayer will have to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal to check the status of Aadhaar-PAN linking.

On the homepage, click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status

The page that open will have two fields where the taxpayer needs to enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

After the server checks the status, a pop-up message will be displayed. If Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will read: "Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar".

If the two documents are not linked, following message will appear on the screen: "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on 'Link Aadhaar' to link your Aadhaar with PAN".

In case the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the taxpayer will see following message: "Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on 'Link Aadhaar Status' link on Home Page."

Alternatively, taxpayers can also check the status by logging into the Income Tax portal and completing the following steps:

After logging in, the taxpayer needs to visit the 'Dashboard' on the homepage and click the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option

He/she can also go to 'My Profile' and click on the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option

If Aadhaar is linked to your PAN, the Aadhaar number will be displayed. In case the two documents are not linked, 'Link Aadhaar Status' will be displayed

The website will also ask a check the status later if the request to link your Aadhaar with PAN card is pending with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

The CBDT said that 51 crore PAN cards have been linked with Aadhaar till date.