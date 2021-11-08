Data Shows Drop In Daily Covid Vaccinations Over Last Few Months

India reached the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone on October 21

From an average of 8.43 million jabs against coronavirus in a day in September in India, the numbers have dropped to an average of 5.19 million jabs in a day in October, shows NDTV's Covid tracker. The weekly average data for November first week is at a 2.98 million jabs a day, the tracker shows.

The central government aims to inoculate all its adult population by the year-end. But at this rate, the pace seems to be slackening and the target far off.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Covid vaccines should now be taken door-to-door and there should be equal focus on the second dose.

Several states, including Maharashtra, have petitioned the centre to allow door-door vaccination, especially for people who are ailing or otherwise unable to visit vaccination centres.

"Till now all of you have made arrangements for taking the people to vaccination centers. Now vaccines should be taken to every door, there should be door-to-door vaccine," he had said.

According to government figures, around three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

The milestone came months after a huge spike in cases in April and May, when more than 400,000 infections and 4,000 deaths were reported per day and the country's health infrastructure was overwhelmed.

VK Paul, NITI Aayog member and chief of the government's vaccine panel, said it was remarkable to reach the 1 billion dose mark in just over nine months since the vaccination program started in India.

Dr NK Arora, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, said that the next billion doses will only take about three to four months.

"We finished 50 crores on 7th August. In October, we had expected 100 crores because that was the supply side, we knew about it. Then in the coming three months, we have the arrangement for about 80-90 crore doses. In fact, by January we will have nearly 100 crore doses. We should be able to do it (another 100 crore) within the next three to four months," Dr Arora said.

The all-India Covid cases have been on a consistent decline over the past few weeks.