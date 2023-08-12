How Will 4 New Laws Signed By President Benefit Common Man? Explained

President Droupadi Murmu today gave assent to four bills.

A day after the stormy monsoon session concluded in Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her nod to the four bills for them to become law. These are The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

Here's everything you need to know about the four new laws and how they will benefit the common man:

Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023

The Data Protection Act aims to protect the privacy of Indian citizens. Under this law, entities that misuse or fail to safeguard individuals' digital data can face penalties of up to Rs 250 crore.

Companies handling user data will be required to safeguard the individual's information, and instances of personal data breach have to be reported to the Data Protection Board (DPB) and the user. According to the law, data of children can only be processed after consent from guardians.

Not just private entities but the government is also liable for any data breach of citizens under this law, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told NDTV. At its core, the law basically focuses on the responsible processing of digital personal data, ensuring that individuals' rights are respected while enabling legitimate data usage.

Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replaces the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government. The law empowers the central government to control the functioning of the Delhi government by having the final say in the postings and transfers of bureaucrats and employees. It also overrules a Supreme Court decision that noted, after an eight-year battle, that the elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would take charge of the bureaucracy.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

This law will allow the use of a birth certificate as a single document for numerous purposes such as admission to an education institute, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of a voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job. The law will help create a national and state-level record of registered births and deaths, which will eventually ensure efficient and transparent public services and social benefits through digital registration.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill

This fourth law aims to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts. The act converts several fines to penalties, meaning that punishments can be given without going to court. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences.