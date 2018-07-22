Darul Uloom Functionary Demands Death Penalty For Cow Vigilantes

Ever since the BJP has come to power at the Centre, numerous incidents of lynching have been reported in the country, he said.

Darul Uloom Deoband functionary alleged the government is silent about the killings by cow vigilantes.

Saharanpur: 

Reacting strongly to the alleged killing of a man on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar, a functionary of the Darul Uloom Deoband today demanded death penalty for cow vigilantes.

Mufti Asad Qasmi alleged the government is silent about the killings by cow vigilantes.

Anyone seen with a cow, even though he may be taking it for rearing or for milking, is lynched, Qasmi said, adding that people are beaten to death on the basis of suspicion.

Last night, Akbar Khan (28) and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Rajasthan's Alwar district when five men attacked them, Ramgarh police station SHO Subhash Sharma said.

They suspected that Khan was smuggling cows but the allegation is yet to be verified, he said.

Aslam managed to escape.

Mr Khan died on the way to a government hospital in Ramgarh and two people have been arrested in the case.

