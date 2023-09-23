Danish Ali, Muslim MP Abused In Parliament, Counters BJP's Provocation Charge

A BJP MP has claimed that Mr Ali made "unsavoury remarks" to "instigate" Mr Bidhuri.

Hours after being accused of provoking the BJP MP who hurled communal slurs at him in the Lok Sabha, Bahujan Samaj Party member Danish Ali hit back at the ruling party and said that it was trying to frame a narrative against him.

Mr Ali said that, far from provoking or instigating BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri by making an objectionable remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi - as was alleged by the party's Nishikant Dubey earlier in the day - he was trying to get the abusive words expunged from the record.

During a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Mr Bidhuri had used a string of objectionable and communal words against the BSP MP, triggering disgust and widespread condemnation both from politicians and people on social media. On Friday, the BJP had also issued a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri and asked him to explain his conduct.

On Saturday, however, BJP Nishikant Dubey, while condemning the language used by Mr Bidhuri, wrote to Speaker Om Birla and demanded that the "unsavoury" conduct of Mr Ali be investigated as well.

"The fact remains that during the entire speech of Shri Bidhuri, Shri Danish Ali indulged in a 'running commentary' and also made unsavoury remarks towards one and all with a view to cause hindrance to Shri Bidhuri and also instigate him to 'lose his calm and composure' and not be able to express his views in the House," Mr Dubey wrote in his letter.

The BJP MP alleged that when Mr Bidhuri was speaking, the BSP MP was "busy instigating" him and also - at the top of his voice - made a "highly objectionable and blasphemous remark" against PM Modi.

"This statement made by Danish Ali, I think, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to 'lose his calm' and fall into his trap by uttering unsavoury words," Mr Dubey said, requesting the Speaker to ensure that the remarks made by Mr Ali are probed as well.