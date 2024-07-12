Dancer Bites Off Hen's Head During Performance In Andhra Pradesh, FIR Filed

The man bit off the hen's head with his teeth during a dance performance in full public view

The Andhra Pradesh Police have filed a case against a dancer for killing a hen by biting off its head during a performance.

The police in the state's Anakapalli district registered the case on a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

After learning about a video of a man deliberately killing a hen by biting off its head with his teeth during a dance performance in full public view, PETA India worked with senior cops to get an FIR registered.

The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and the organisers.

The disturbing incident, witnessed by children in the audience, was filmed and posted on social media under the guise of entertainment, the organisation said.

"Those who abuse animals are often shown to have no regard for human life, either. For the sake of everyone's safety, it is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this," said PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan.

