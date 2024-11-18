Muslim Traders Claim They Were Evicted From Madhya Pradesh Fair

The fair began on October 14 and will continue till November 24.

A fair which was meant to encourage self-employment and promote local products has sparked a massive controversy in Madhya Pradesh instead. Muslim traders have alleged that they were evicted from 'Swadeshi Mela' organised at the Tehsil Ground in Damoh district and were allegedly told by the organisers that "Muslims are not allowed".

They claimed they were asked to leave on Sunday after they booked stalls and paid participation fees. The fair began on October 14 and will continue till November 24.

The posters of the fair, which has been organised by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, highlighted ideals like equality, harmony, and national unity, emphasising living together without discrimination. The ground reality, however, seems to contradict these lofty messages.

While the posters advocated equality, the eviction of Muslim traders has raised concerns about discrimination.

Mohammad Rashid, a businessman from Agra, claimed, "They asked my name and shut down my shop. We had 10 shops here. The organisers told us Muslims are not allowed entry. All our rent and travel expenses are wasted."

"They refused to let us set up shops and told us to leave," said Shabbir, a shopkeeper from Lucknow.

Vakil Ahmed, a trader from Bhadohi, said, "They are removing Muslims. Around 15-20 of us were told to close our shops."

Damoh collector Sudhir Kochar has assured an inquiry into the matter. He, however, insisted that the Swadeshi Jagran Manch "have the right to decide participation" since they organised the event.

"I have instructed my officers to thoroughly study this case. This is not a government program but an event by Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and it is their right to decide participation. However, we will gather all information and take appropriate action if required," Mr Kochar added.

The fair has witnessed participation from traders from various states. While the posters advocated equality and national unity, the eviction of Muslim traders has raised concerns about discrimination. The traders now hope for a refund, which, they said, might restore some credibility to the fair's claims.