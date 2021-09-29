Separate Midday Meal Queues For Dalit Students, UP Prinicipal Charged: Police

A case was registered against the principal of a government school in Amethi on Wednesday for allegedly queuing up Dalit children separately while the midday meal was being served.
The FIR was registered against Kusum Soni, Principal of a primary school, under relevant sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act after the matter was reported to District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar.
The District Magistrate ordered a probe by Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) after the incident was reported. The BSA suspended the principal.
The DM had received a complaint against Kusum Soni for discriminating against children on the basis of their caste during mealtime by making them stand in separate queues.
A detailed probe is on in the matter.